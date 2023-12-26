Bigg Boss 17 has exposed the reality of Munawar Faruqui, and it does not look good! The social media personality was two-timing, and one of his flames, Ayesha Khan, joined the show as a wild card contestant. The other woman, Nazila Sitaishi, is making noise over her tweet that seems to be related to the show. Scroll below for all the details!

Ayesha joined the show last week and slammed Munawar for lying about his relationship status. He accepted the allegations and apologized to her for his mistakes. On the other hand, Nazila went live on Instagram and announced her split with Faruqui. She was even seen breaking down because of the social media trolls and mockery of her personal life in public.

Mannara Chopra drags Nazila Sitaishi into Bigg Boss 17 fights

During last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 17, Mannara Chopra was seen dragging Nazila Sitaishi during her fight with Munawar Faruiqui and Ayesha Khan. She said, “Itna hi tha toh next year individually aati. Jaise shayad unki bahar ki friend aaye next year individually.”

Her remarks left Munawar Faruqui fuming, who lashed out at her for unnecessarily dragging Nazila Sitaishi. Mannara Chopra, however, claimed that she has the utmost respect for his friend outside the house and did not negatively mean anything.

Ayesha Khan apologizes to Nazila Sitaishi

On the other hand, Ayesha Khan was also seen breaking down in the washroom and apologized to Nazila for bringing her name to Bigg Boss 17.

Nazila Sitaishi’s viral tweet

Nazila Sitaishi took to her official X/Twitter handle and seemingly took a dig at Mannara Chopra while praising Ayesha Khan. She wrote, “there are women that actually support women and women who pretend to support other women for male attention”

Her tweet currently has 3.8K likes and almost 1K comments.

A user reacted to the tweet saying, “I think it’s for #MannaraChopra Because Manara said I respect nazila after dragging her disrespectfully and was looking for Munawar‘s Attention.”

Another commented, “It was you who gave her everything. It was your mistake!”

“So your problem is that so much hard work you have done just to defame munawar now ayesha went to munawar side it’s hurt you right? But your game is still on,” read a comment.

Another wrote, “In case if you realize that ayesha brain washes you against munawar still you can control some damages might be once Munawar will come out maybe he will be a bit happy bcz he loves you like crazy”

A comment read, “You need to get in #BiggBoss17 to set the record straight”

Take a look at Nazila Satishi’s tweet below:

there are women that actually support women and women who pretend to support other women for male attention — naz (@nazilx9) December 25, 2023

Bigg Bos 17 contestants pick sides

From Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya to Arun Mashettey and Samarth Jurel supported Mannara Chopra. They mentioned how Munawar Faruqui was the first one to mention Nazil’s name on Bigg Boss 17. In addition, Ayesha entered the show to expose the reality. Hence, she should be ready to be dragged in conversations related to Munawar.

Ankita Lokhande & Munawar Faruqui discuss Mannara Chopra’s behavior

Faruqui was disappointed that his close friend Mannara was dragging his girlfriend’s name inside the show. On the other hand, Ankita Lokhande agreed that their co-participant has the ability to hurt others because she’s been the victim in the past.

What are your thoughts on the latest Bigg Boss 17 controversy?

