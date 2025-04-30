Om Bheem Bush, a Telugu horror-comedy drama, was released in theaters on March 22, 2024, and received a mixed response from audiences. Starring Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna, the film brought a fresh spin to horror by putting scientists at the center of a haunted treasure hunt. While Indian viewers got an early OTT release on Amazon Prime Video, international fans now have a chance to stream it, too.

Om Bheem Bush: Plot Summary

Om Bheem Bush plot follows the story of three scientist friends, Krish, Vinay, and Madhav, who arrive in the remote village of Bhairavapuram in search of a hidden treasure. Their quest leads them to an ancient palace shrouded in eerie tales and ghost stories called Sampangi Mahal. Upon entering, they encounter the spirit of Sampangi, a noblewoman cursed to protect the palace’s dark secrets.

As the scientists dig deeper, they face not just a spirit, but a more dangerous force tied to ancient dark magic. With their scientific minds, the trio uses logic to uncover the truth. The film also stars Preity Mukhundhan, Ayesha Khan, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Srikanth Iyenger, and Adithya Menon in supporting roles. Backed by producer Sunil Balusu, the film features music by Sunny M.R. and cinematography by Raj Thota. It has a runtime of 2 hours and 24 minutes and offers a perfect mix of laughs, frights, and unexpected science.

Om Bheem Bush OTT Streaming Update

The makers of Om Bheem Bush have now announced that the film will begin streaming on Simply South from May 2, 2025, in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. However, this release is only for audiences outside India. The official announcement from Simply South read: “#OmBheemBush, streaming in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam on Simply South from May 2 worldwide, excluding India.”

#OmBheemBush, streaming in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on Simply South from May 2 worldwide, excluding India., pic.twitter.com/km7om16Zlf — Simply South (@SimplySouthApp) April 29, 2025

This global digital rollout follows the film’s moderate box office journey, but growing popularity online. If you live abroad and have missed watching Om Bheem Bush in theatres, this is your chance to see the horror comedy from the comfort of your home. Additionally, Indian viewers can stream Om Bheem Bush on Amazon Prime Video. Check out the trailer of Om Bheem Bush below:

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: VVAN – Force Of The Forrest: Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Sidharth Malhotra In Balaji Motion Pictures’ Mystical Thriller

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News