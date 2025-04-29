Although Samara didn’t make a huge impact at the box office, but gained attention for its gripping storyline and impressive performances. With its OTT release just around the corner, viewers can soon experience this intense thriller from the comfort of their homes.

Where and When to Watch Samara

The streaming platform, ManoramaMax recently announced that the movie will be available on their platform starting from April 30. The original announcement post was written in Malayalam, which roughly translates to: “Charles Joseph’s debut directorial thriller ‘Samara’ starring Rahman, Bharath, Sanjana Deepu, Binoj Villya, and Rahul Madhav in lead roles will be released on Manorama Max from April 30.”

While the OTT release of Samara had already happened for international viewers, Indian audiences will now get to enjoy it on the platform. The movie promises an exciting mix of suspense, sci-fi, and action, making it a must-watch for thriller fans.

Plot Summary of Samara

Samara was theatrically released on August 11, 2023, in only Malayalam. It revolves around Dr. Alan, a former army doctor who has chosen a peaceful life in the mountains. His peace is shattered when his daughter, Jani, comes to visit and soon becomes entangled in strange, dangerous events. Meanwhile, a police officer named Antony (Bharath) arrives to investigate a series of bizarre murders in the region.

As Dr. Alan and Officer Antony join forces, they uncover a deadly virus created during World War II. This virus has the ability to transform people into uncontrollable, violent creatures, threatening to spread chaos. The only hope for a cure lies with an elderly woman in Germany. As they dig deeper, they find out that the virus is part of a much bigger conspiracy. Dr. Alan also learns that his own past is linked to the unfolding events.

M.K. Subhakaran and Anuj Varghese Villyadath jointly produced Samara under the banner of Peacock Art House. The film stars Rahman, Bharath, Sanjana Dipu, Binoj Villya, and Rahul Madhav in the lead roles. Other notable cast includes Vivia Santh, Govind Krishna, Mir Sarwar, Dinesh Lamba, Tinij Villya, Veer Aryan, Neetu Chaudhary, and Sonali Sudan.

Technically, Gopi Sundar scored the music with Deepak Warrier songs, Sinu Sidharth handled the cinematography, and R. J. Pappan edited the film.

Check out the trailer of Samara below:

