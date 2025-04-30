The Priyadarshi Pulikonda starrer Telugu comedy flick Sarangapani Jathakam is going steady at the box office. For a small budget film, the movie is not disappointing with its performance but is most likely to end up with a losing verdict. Let us look at the box office performance of the film on its 5th day.

Sarangapani Jathakam Box Office Collection Day 5

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 5th day, the Priyadarshi Pulikonda starrer earned 24 lakhs.* This was a slight growth of 26% since the movie amassed 19 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 2.05 crores.

With this, Sarangapani Jathakam has crossed 2 crores and is maintaining a decent pace for a small film. However, a positive word of mouth will enable the collections to get a good boost. But, it is impossible for the film to topple Priyadrshi Pulikonda’s previous success, Court: State VS A Nobody.

Check Out The Four-Day Collection Of The Comedy-Drama At The Box Office:

Day 1: 50 lakh

Day 2: 58 lakh

Day 3: 54 lakh

Day 4: 19 lakh

Day 5: 24 lakh

Total: 2.05 crore

Sarangapani Jathakam is reportedly mounted at a limited budget of 5 crores. With its current India net collection of 2.05 crore, the Priyadarshi Pulikonda starrer has already covered 41% of its budget. But it might close its theatrical run without recovering its entire budget.

About The Film

Talking about Sarangapani Jathakam, it has been helmed by Mohanakrishna Indaganti. Apart from Priyadarshi Pulikonda, the movie also stars Roopa Koduvayur, Naresh and Tanikella Bharani in the lead roles. The music for the film has been composed by Vivek Sagar.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

