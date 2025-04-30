The Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Telugu supernatural thriller Odela 2 has turned out to be a disastrous affair. On its 13th day, the film not only remains below 10 crores but has not even crossed 6 crores. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 13th day.

Odela 2 Box Office Collection Day 13

On its 13th day, the Tamannaah Bhatia starrer earned 5 lakhs. This was a drop of around 16% since the movie amassed 6 lakhs on its previous day. Things are further going downhill for the horror flick.

On its 12th day, the Tamannaah Bhatia starrer had witnessed a drastic drop of 68% since the collections went from 19 lakhs to 6 lakhs. The total India net collection of Odela 2 comes to 5.6 crores. The movie is a complete washout now and might wrap up below 7 crores.

Odela 2 is mounted at a scale of 25 crores. With its current India net collection of 5.6 crores, the movie has covered only 22.4% of its budget. The film also opened to fairly negative reviews from the masses and critics alike. While some fans praised Tamannaah Bhatia’s screen presence, others found loopholes in the direction and the overall execution of the film.

Considering the star power of Tamannaah Bhatia, Odela 2 has massively failed to perform at the box office. It is especially a bigger disappointment after Bhatia’s last horror film, Aranmanai 4. The film was not a success but had managed to attain the plus verdict.

About The Film

Talking about Odela 2, it has been directed by Ashok Teja. It also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishtha N Simha, and Murali Sharma in the lead roles. The music has been composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

