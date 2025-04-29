The Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer Telugu action drama Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi started off on a good note but is now going downhill at the box office. On its 11th day, the film witnessed a major drop. Here, is taking a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 11th day.

Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi Box Office Collection Day 11

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 11th day, the Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer earned 22 lakhs*. This was a sharp drop of around 57% since the film amassed 52 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 12.07 crore*.

With the day-wise collections drastically reduced now, it is most likely to close its theatrical run below 20 crores. Looking at its dismal run, it might also struggle to cross 15 crores. A little positive word of mouth may provide some relief to the collections of Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi.

Take A Look At The Revised Day-Wise Box Office Breakdown Below (Net Collections):

Day 1: 3.40 crores

Day 2: 1.95 crores

Day 3: 2.10 crores

Day 4: 97 lakhs

Day 5: 78 lakhs

Day 6: 74 lakhs

Day 7: 57 lakhs

Day 8: 39 lakhs

Day 9: 43 lakhs

Day 10: 52 lakhs

Day 11: 22 lakhs*

Total: 12.07 crores*

Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is mounted at a scale of 44 crores. With its current India net collection of 12.07 crores, the movie has covered only 27% of its budget. It is most likely to wrap up without even covering 50% of its budget. Talking about the film, it has been directed by Pradeep Chilukuri and also stars Vijayashanti in the lead role.

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Day 19: Naslen’s Film Is Now Only 15 Crore Away From Axing Chhaava’s Profit – Possible?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News