The Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer Telugu action drama Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi started off on a good note but is now going downhill at the box office. On its 11th day, the film witnessed a major drop. Here, is taking a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 11th day.
Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi Box Office Collection Day 11
According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 11th day, the Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer earned 22 lakhs*. This was a sharp drop of around 57% since the film amassed 52 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 12.07 crore*.
With the day-wise collections drastically reduced now, it is most likely to close its theatrical run below 20 crores. Looking at its dismal run, it might also struggle to cross 15 crores. A little positive word of mouth may provide some relief to the collections of Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi.
Take A Look At The Revised Day-Wise Box Office Breakdown Below (Net Collections):
- Day 1: 3.40 crores
- Day 2: 1.95 crores
- Day 3: 2.10 crores
- Day 4: 97 lakhs
- Day 5: 78 lakhs
- Day 6: 74 lakhs
- Day 7: 57 lakhs
- Day 8: 39 lakhs
- Day 9: 43 lakhs
- Day 10: 52 lakhs
- Day 11: 22 lakhs*
Total: 12.07 crores*
Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is mounted at a scale of 44 crores. With its current India net collection of 12.07 crores, the movie has covered only 27% of its budget. It is most likely to wrap up without even covering 50% of its budget. Talking about the film, it has been directed by Pradeep Chilukuri and also stars Vijayashanti in the lead role.
*estimates, official figures awaited.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
