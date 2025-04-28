The Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer Telugu action drama Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi has been turning out to be a dismal affair at the box office. Even though the film started off on a fairly good note, it fell prey to the negative reviews from the critics and the masses alike. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 10th day.

Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi Box Office Collection Day 10

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 10th day, the Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer earned 52 lakhs* at the box office. This was a slight growth of around 20% since the movie amassed 43 lakhs on its previous day. However, regardless of the same, the film is moving at a snail’s pace at the box office.

The total India net collection of Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi comes to 11.85 crores. The movie is most likely to end its theatrical run below 20 crores. Given its box office performance, it might not even cross 15 crores.

Take A Look At The Revised Day-Wise Box Office Breakdown Below (Net Collections):

Day 1: 3.40 crores

Day 2: 1.95 crores

Day 3: 2.10 crores

Day 4: 97 lakhs

Day 5: 78 lakhs

Day 6: 74 lakhs

Day 7: 57 lakhs

Day 8: 39 lakhs

Day 9: 43 lakhs

Day 10: 52 lakhs*

Total: 11.85 crores*

Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is mounted at a budget of 44 crores. With its current India net collection of 11.85 crores, it has managed to cover only 26% of its budget. It will be interesting to see whether the film manages to show a stable growth in the coming days. The film has been directed by Pradeep Chilukuri and also stars Vijayashanti in the lead role.

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

