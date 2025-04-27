The Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer Telugu action drama Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi has been falling prey to negative reviews at the box office. It is also lagging behind from Nandamuri’s previous release. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 9th day.

Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi Box Office Collection Day 9

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, the Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer earned 43 lakhs* when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a slight growth of 10% since the movie amassed 39 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 11.33 crores*.

The movie had started off at a good pace but the negative word of mouth from the critics and the masses affected its box office performance. It is also facing a stiff competition from the recent South releases. Apart from this, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is also lagging behind Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s previous release.

For the unversed, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s previous release, the 2023 Telugu action flick, Devil: The British Secret Agent earned 15.07 crores on its 9th day. As a result, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi’s 9-day collection is lagging behind the movie by 24.81%. The movie needs a positive word of mouth to see a relief with the box office collection.

Take A Look At The Revised Day-Wise Box Office Breakdown Below (Net Collections):

Day 1: 3.40 crores

Day 2: 1.95 crores

Day 3: 2.10 crores

Day 4: 97 lakhs

Day 5: 78 lakhs

Day 6: 74 lakhs

Day 7: 57 lakhs

Day 8: 39 lakhs

Day 9: 43 lakhs*

Total: 11.33 crores*

Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is mounted at a budget of 44 crores. With its current India net collection of 11.33 crores, it has covered only 25% of its budget. The film has been directed by Pradeep Chilukuri and also stars Vijayashanti in the lead role.

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

