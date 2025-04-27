Naslen’s Alappuzha Gymkhana, after a roaring run at the box office, has started its second innings with its Telugu release titled Gymkhana. The film, in two days, earned a total collection of 1.75 crore net at the Tollywood box office, and it is now growing better and bigger!

Naslen’s Last Malayalam Film Ruled Telugu Box Office

Naslen’s last Malayalam film that ruled the Telugu box office was his last superhit, Premalu. The romantic comedy was the most profitable Malayalam film of 2024, beating the profit of many Hindi biggies as well. Interestingly, Premalu is also the highest-grossing Malayalam film in Telugu.

Gymkhana Box Office Day 2

On the second day of the Telugu release, on Saturday, April 26, Alappuzha Gymkhana earned 1.05 crore in Telugu. This was a 50% jump at the box office and a positive sign that the film is here to grow and rule! On the opening day, the film earned only 70 lakh at the box office.

Will It Surpass Premalu?

Naslen‘s last superhit, Premalu, is the highest-grossing Malayalam film at the Telugu box office. It earned 12.04 crore with its Telugu version in its lifetime, breaking the previous record of Manjummel Boys, which brought 11.56 crore! To beat Premalu’s lifetime in Telugu, Naslen’s current sports comedy needs to earn 10.33 crore more! Looking at the craze of the film, this is not an impossible number to achieve!

Naslen To Rule With Top 2 Spots!

If Gymkhana manages to beat Premalu, Naslen will rule the top 2 spots for the highest-grossing Malayalam film in Telugu, with the Telugu version of Alappuzha Gymkhana ruling at number 1, followed by Premalu at number 2!

