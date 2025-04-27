Tamannaah Bhatia’s Odela 2 is running through a disaster run at the box office, and in 10 days, the supernatural thriller will only have a total of 5.27 crore! This is a horror for the film and its theatrical run, despite having a medium budget that was to be recovered!

When the Telugu version of the film is a complete washout, we cannot talk about other languages and their versions, especially Hindi! Tamannaah plays a Sadhvi in the film, and the first dialogue in the trailer is ‘Odela 2 mein ek pretatma punarjanm lene ke liye tadap rahi hai.’

Odela 2 Box Office Day 10

Looking at the tenth day collection of the film, I think Odela 2 would need another lifetime, a punarjanm to recover its entire budget at the box office. On the tenth day, the second Saturday, April 26, the film earned only 9 lakh at the box office, with 1 lakh coming from the Hindi version!

Budget & Recovery

The film has been mounted on a medium budget of 25 crore, and it still has to earn close to 20 crore to enter the success zone, which is an impossible dream, considering the film’s performance at the box office!

Odela 2 has recovered only 21% of its entire budget, and it needs to earn 19.73 crore more so as not to end on a disastrous note. The film is currently heading towards an 80% loss at the box office. The film is currently one of the lowest earners at the Tollywood box office, only standing higher than Vishwak Sen’s Laila, Brahma Anandam and Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama.

