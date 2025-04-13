Tamannaah Bhatia recently entertained us with a small role and a sizzling dance number in Stree 2 and left us asking for more. Our wishes have been granted, as she is now set to lead the Telugu supernatural thriller Odela 2. How much will the Ashok Teja directorial need to attain the ‘hit verdict’ at the box office? Scroll below as we decode the number game!

Odela 2 Budget & Pre-Release Business

As per Track Tollywood, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer is mounted on a budget of 25 crores. However, the makers have little to worry about. The theatrical rights (Telugu states + overseas) have reportedly been sold for 10 crores. In addition, they have earned 18 crores from digital, music, and satellite rights (non-theatrical).

Box Office Business

As far as the box office aspect is concerned, Odela 2 must garner double its investment in order to achieve the ‘hit’ verdict. In simple terms, Tamannaah Bhatia and the team will have to mint 50 crores at the box office.

If that happens, Odela 2 will also become the 7th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. It will surpass Mazaka and Robinhood, among others. However, it must earn more if it wants to enter the top 5. Currently, Sankranthiki Vasthunam (256.54 crores), Game Changer (191.81 crores), Daaku Maharaaj (125.60 crores), Thandel (89.45 crores) and Mad Square (69.61 crores) are leading.

More about Odela 2

Odela 2 is directed by Ashok Teja and produced by Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks. It features an ensemble cast of Tamannaah Bhatia, Hebah Patel, and Vasishta N. Simha in lead roles, alongside Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy.

It is slated to hit theatres on April 17, 2025. It has been given the ‘A’ (Adult) certificate by CBFC and has a run time of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

