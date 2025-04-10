Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon is one of the view films who is garnering love on OTT as well as in theaters simultaneously. Despite arriving on Netflix, three weeks ago, the film is still running in the theaters and churning out numbers at the box office.

Meanwhile, in three weeks, the comedy-drama garnered a total viewership of 5.4 million on Netflix. Currently, it is the sixth most-viewed Indian film of 2025 on Netflix. In its third week, the comedy drama was trending in the top 10 non-English films on Netflix in 5 countries – India, Mauritius, Bangladesh, Maldives, and Sri Lanka.

Dragon OTT Verdict Week 3

As per the data by Netflix from March 31 to April 6, Dragon, despite a drop in its third week, garnered a viewership of 1.1 million on Netflix against 2.7 million viewing hours and secured the 9th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix this week.

Check out three-week viewership of the thriller, along with its viewing hours and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 2.1 million | 4.8 million viewing hours | Rank 6

Week 2: 2.2 million | 5.7 million viewing hours | Rank 5

Week 3: 1.1 million | 2.7 million viewing hours | Rank 9

Total: 5.4 million views

Dragon Breaks Three Records!

Pradeep Ranganathan’s film has achieved three major records on Netflix with its viewership.

It is the only South Indian film after Officer On Duty to have found a spot in Netflix’s global top 10 list in the non-English films category for three continuous weeks!



Dragon is the only South Indian film after Daaku Maharaaj that witnessed a jump in viewership on Netflix in its second week. The rest of the movies declined in terms of viewership.

After three weeks, Pradeep Ranganathan’s comedy-drama stands as the third most-viewed film on Netflix in 2025 after Allu Arjun ‘s Pushpa 2 and Officer On Duty.

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

