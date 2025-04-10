Adolescence is far from over, or at least not if Netflix and Plan B Entertainment have anything to say about it. After the first season stormed into Netflix’s all-time English-language top five, conversations about where the series might head next are already heating up.

Notably, the viewers are not the only ones shaken by 13-year-old Jamie Miller’s (Owen Cooper) chilling crime and its consequences. The production studio is clearly feeling the momentum, too.

A Bold Ending That Left The Door Ajar

The finale closed Jamie’s story with a quiet but devastating phone call, shifting his plea and finally owning up to killing Katie. It brought resolution, but it didn’t quite mute the echo of its social commentary. That final beat seemed less like an end and more like a door creaking open. The aftermath of that story lingered, both on-screen and off, stirring debates across the UK around violence, especially against women.

A Potential Season 2 Is Brewing

According to Deadline, Brad Pitt‘s Plan B Entertainment, helmed by Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, is reportedly in early discussions with director Philip Barantini about continuing the series. While nothing’s set in stone, it sounds like a second season would move into new territory with a fresh storyline. Still, it would aim to keep the raw emotional honesty and thematic boldness that made the original so gripping.

Any new installment likely won’t revisit Jamie’s narrative directly, but it may carry forward Adolescence‘s signature style, possibly retaining its one-shot format and deep dives into uncomfortable societal truths. The creative team seems intent on staying rooted in what resonated in the first season – an unflinching look at youth, crime, and the social systems surrounding them.

Considering the show’s consistent presence in Netflix’s weekly Top 10 and its impact on cultural discourse, a second season feels like a natural next move.

