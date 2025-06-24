Prime Video’s new mystery thriller has climbed to the top of the charts within days of its debut. We Were Liars, released on June 18, 2025 has already secured the number one spot globally and in the US, according to Flix Patrol.

The show, which has been adapted from E. Lockhart’s bestselling novel, explores the secrets of a wealthy family on their private island, told through the eyes of a teenage girl named Cadence (Emily Alyn Lind). After an accident in the Summer 16, she returns the next year, determined to piece together what really happened.

We Were Liars: Plot

Although the setting and tone may feel different, the series captures the vibe that made Big Little Lies a gigantic hit.

On a private island owned by her wealthy grandfather, Cadence Sinclair Eastman spent her childhood summers with her cousins Johnny (Joseph Zada), Mirren (Esther McGregor), and family outsider Gat (Shubham Maheshwari). The four were known as “The Liars” who were inseparable, rebellious, and bonded by loyalty. During Summer Fifteen, Cadence and Gat fell in love, but a tragic accident left Cadence with memory loss, and a deep emotional void.

Barred from returning to the island the next summer, she traveled through Europe. When she finally returned for Summer Seventeen, she found a new house and a family walking on eggshells. As fragmented memories returned, Cadence uncovered a horrifying truth – in an effort to stop her family’s greedy infighting, she had led the Liars in burning down Clairmont, but the plan went fatally wrong, and Johnny, Mirren, and Gat died in the fire. In facing the truth and their final goodbyes, Cadence begins the long journey toward healing.

They’re such beautiful liars. We Were Liars is now streaming on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/KtxyQv4xhw — Prime Video Malaysia (@primevideomy) June 19, 2025

The series holds a decent critic score of 68% in Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience rating currently sits at 72%.

We Were Liars Season 2: Will There Be a Renewal

Prime Video has found steady success in this hard-hitting mystery lane, with titles like Nine Perfect Strangers, Jack Ryan, Reacher, and Cross bringing in large audiences. Now, We Were Liars is helping continue that streak.

The show’s early success might also set it up for something more. While there’s been no official word on renewal, the ending of season 1 makes space for more episodes, and the book belongs to a trilogy. If the numbers hold, Prime Video may lean toward a season 2.

It’s becoming clear that mystery and drama are still pulling people in as more viewers tune in and if Prime Video keeps this up, they might soon become the top destination for thrillers, a title currently dominated by Netflix.

