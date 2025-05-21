Amidst the success of their book-to-series adaptations like The Summer I Turned Pretty, and Maxton Hall, Amazon Prime Video has another such adaptation on the way. We Were Liars is based on E. Lockhart‘s novel of the same name. Julie Plec and Carina Adly MacKenzie are the producers.

For those not versed, Julie was the showrunner of Vampire Diaries and The Originals. The bestselling book is now being brought to life, and the author is an executive producer of the show, ensuring the script doesn’t deviate too far from the novels. Here’s what we know including cast and dates.

We Were Liars: Release Date & Cast

We Were Liars will release all eight of its episodes on Amazon Prime Video on June 18, 2025. “This haunting psychological mystery from E. Lockhart has everything: first love, bougie family drama, and plot twists that will keep you on the edge of your seat,” per the press release of the tragic thriller.

The amnesia story is set on a privately owned island off the Massachusetts coast. The intriguing new series stars Emily Alyn Lind as Cadence Sinclair Eastman, Shubham Maheshwari as Gat Patil, Esther McGregor as Mirren Sinclair Sheffield as well as Joseph Zada as Johnny Sinclair Dennis.

They are joined by Caitlin FitzGerald as Penny Sinclair, Mamie Gummer as Carrie Sinclair, Candice King as Bess Sinclair, Rahul Kohli as Ed Patil, and David Morse as Harris Sinclair. Asher Ali was supposed to play Ed but was later replaced by Rahul due to alleged creative reasons, per news reports.

We Were Liars: Synopsis & What To Expect

It follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her inner circle named the Liars, “during their summer escapades on her grandfather’s New England private island.” As per the brief, “The Sinclairs are American royalty, known for their good looks, old money, and enviable bond” but a big accident happens.

This “changes Cadence’s life forever, and everyone, including her beloved Liars, seem to have something to hide.” In 2024, Julie told Deadline, “I think fans of the book are going to be very, very happy, because I think we hit all the marks and all the beats that the book does,” referring to the hit novel.

She added that they have also expanded the universe, layer upon layer to make the adult characters really nuanced and really multi-layered to set the stage for season 2,” the showrunner added and concluded that it is going to take us deeper into the moms’ lives and add another generation to the mix.

