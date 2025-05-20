The previous episode on The Young and the Restless saw Billy grilling Amanda for intel. The two exes had a lengthy chat on her return to town and she shared some key information with him. Meanwhile, Phyllis called in a favor with Amanda who gave her a reality check about her aspirations.

Lastly, Damian and Lily discussed their trust issues now that he accepted her offer to work for the Winters as a spy. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 20, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama series set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 20, 2025

The episode on Tuesday sees Victor being skeptical of Claire’s proposal. She has been actively working to convince him to see Kyle in a different light so he will give their romance his blessing. Claire wants to move in with Kyle but she also wants her grandfather to be in favor and not against it.

Claire has decided to throw a big party for her grandmother Nikki’s birthday, but Victor is skeptical of this idea when she shares it with him. How will she convince the Newman patriarch to go along with her plans? Will she fail, or will she find a way to succeed? After all, she is Victoria’s smart daughter.

On the other hand, Victoria makes a decision about her relationship with Cole. The two have been romancing ever since they reunited, but things have been slow and steady. What’s new, Cole is struggling from an illness. Things could get worse if he doesn’t get treated, so they have to act fast.

Is this why Victoria is making a decision about her relationship with Cole? Is she going to be there by his side while he gets his treatment done, or will she find that their relationship was only going to last so long? Which way and which path will she lean towards? And how will she share it with Cole?

And lastly, Holden quizzes Kyle about his past with Audra. The former has been adamant about wanting to get back with the latter and has been doing all he can to make it happen. But Audra has made it clear that she is happy with her boyfriend Nate. This is not stopping Holden from snooping around.

He saw Audra with Kyle and felt like they have a past together. Is that why he is asking him about what they once shared? Will Kyle give Holden the answers he is looking for? That the two had a fling not too long ago?

