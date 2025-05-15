The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor striking back against Billy. On the other hand, after chatting with Victor, Phyllis reached out to Aristotle Dumas. Will she be caught double-dealing? Lastly, Nate is skeptical about Damian accepting Lily’s offer and joining Winters.

Avid watchers can expect heated battles, family drama, backfiring plans, and more in the soap opera. Here’s what the audience can expect from the May 15, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to enjoy the long-running and popular daytime drama based in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 15, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Jack and Diane worrying about Kyle repeating past mistakes. He has been adamant about actively working to find out what Victor has been planning, even if it means dealing with Audra. Are Diane and Jack worried he’ll fall back into the pattern of his mistakes?

Is their tension valid, or will Kyle find a way to make things work? Be it at the Jabot front or in his personal life with Claire. Elsewhere on The Young and the Restless, Holden calls Audra’s bluff. He has been flirting and staying in her periphery, hoping to reignite their past if she gives him a chance.

Audra has been clear that she will not give their past another opportunity. Has he spotted her with Kyle, working on her deal with Victor? Is that why he is calling her out on a lie? Has he figured out that the two once had a fling? Or is this about her romance with Nate? Is it as strong as she says?

When he calls her bluff, how will she respond? Audra knows that her past with Holden has given him the insight to read her better than the others. Will this bite her in the future? And lastly, Claire works to impress Nikki.

Over the last few days, Claire has been very focused on swaying and impressing her grandfather Victor. The aim is to gain his blessings on her relationship with Kyle. That’s quite an impossible task since Victor hates all the Abbott men: Jack, Billy, and Kyle.

However, Claire wants Victor’s approval and hopes for a plan that can change the opinion of the Newman patriarch. Is it even possible, or is she aiming for too much? Amidst all this, Nikki’s birthday is coming up, and Claire has a party planned for the special occasion. Her big goal is to convince Victor.

But along the way, she also wants to impress her grandmother, Nikki, who is set to be the crowned birthday girl soon. Will her plan eventually work out, or is it going to crash and burn dramatically? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless for more.

