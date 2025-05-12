The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Victor going full steam ahead with his plans against Billy, Kyle and Jack. On the other hand, Phyllis was fired by Billy while Sally and Chelsea quit Marchetti to take up the offers to work at Abbott Communications and Newman Media instead.

There’s plenty of drama brewing in town and as the episodes unfold, the viewers are sure to enjoy some good entertainment. Here’s what the fans can expect from the May 12, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama show.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 12, 2025

The first episode of the week features Phyllis scheming to outsmart Billy. It hasn’t been easy for her to accept the fact that not only did he fire her from her illustrious position at Abbott Communications, but also that Sally took over the position and replaced her. She is furious and wants revenge from Billy. It’s simply no secret that Phyllis and Sally have never gotten along.

This is what makes her desire for some revenge even stronger. She hated that Billy was dating Sally, and now he offered her the place Phyllis thought was hers, making things personal for her. When she tries to outsmart him, how will she do so? Will she use the information she overheard from him?

Will she share it with Victor? Or maybe even Aristotle Dumas? Billy was open about his future plans in public and Phyllis hid and heard them, thus giving her an edge over him. How will she use it to her advantage now? Especially now she knows Billy plans to pit Victor and Aristotle together.

Will this come to bite him in the back? Will he doubt Sally since he thought she was the only one listening? On the other hand, Mariah and Tessa hit a rough patch. Ever since the former came back to town after a work trip, she has been guilty and nervous. She is evidently hiding something from Tessa.

Mariah refuses to communicate with her which has made things more than difficult in their marriage. Despite multiple attempts from Tessa, she just refuses to spill the beans. What mistake has she made that she is fearful of confessing? How is this rough patch going to affect their marriage now?

Lastly, Claire slows things down with Kyle. Victor now knows that they have plans to move in together, and he is not happy, as expected. Is that why she has decided to slow things down with him? Is she waiting for his approval?

