The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Victor encouraging Adam to play dirty against not just Billy but also Kyle. On the other hand, Billy fired Phyllis, making her very furious with revenge. Sally and Chelsea joined Abbott Communications and Newman Media, quitting Marchetti.

From vengeance plotting and surprising alliances to plans in action and big revelations, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune into CBS to watch the hit daytime drama.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 12, 2025

The first episode of the week features Phyllis schemes to outsmart Billy. She cannot believe that he fired her from Abbott Communications. And to top it off, he offered Sally to take over the position. How will she avenge herself? On the other hand, Mariah and Tessa hit a rough patch. How will they navigate it? and Claire slows things down with Kyle. Is it due to Victor?

Tuesday, May 13, 2025

When Victor considers an alliance with Phyllis, is it because of the intel she is willing to provide him of Billy’s plans with Aristotle Dumas? Adam and Chelsea struggle with their work and life balance. Is this the end of their forced relationship? Next, Damian impresses Lily. How long will this last?

Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Victor strikes back against Billy. Has he used the information Phyllis gave him? Or did he find out something on his own? How will Billy respond to it? When Phyllis reaches out to Aristotle Dumas, will she attain anything big and useful? Or will she be shunned? Nate is skeptical about Damian joining the family business. Will his worry be in vain as Lily’s plans work out?

Thursday, May 15, 2025

Jack and Diane worry about Kyle repeating past mistakes. Could this be about his romance with Claire? Or his business and work life? Is this about Jabot Cosmetics? When Holden calls Audra’s bluff, how will she respond to it? Will his flirtations work out? Lastly, Claire works to impress Nikki. Is this going to work? Or will her grandmother continue to remain unimpressed?

Friday, May 16, 2025

The final episode of the week sees Nick finding himself revisiting familiar territory. Is this related to Sharon? When Sally worries about Billy’s need for revenge, will her concerns become a reality? To wrap things off, Amanda Sinclair returns to Genoa City. How will Devon react when he find out?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Tracy Has A Mission For Jason, Kristina Does Damage Control, While Lulu Is On The Hunt

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News