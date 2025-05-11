In the previous week of General Hospital, Dante blamed everyone but Rocco for his hospitalization, Lulu continued to snoop around, Nina was tired of Drew managing to find a way out, Portia was in a big fix, and Josslyn was briefed by Brennan while Brook Lynn shared the truth with Tracy.

From surprising offers and eavesdropping to warnings and confrontations, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 12, 2025

The first episode of next week features Tracy presenting a mission to Jason. Will he accept it, or will he be suspicious? On the other hand, Maxie seeks Anna’s advice. What could it be about? When Curtis is suspicious, is this about Drew? Meanwhile, Emma gets bad news. Is this about Professor Dalton? Jordan updates Laura. Is she sharing info about her new job?

Tuesday, May 13, 2025

When Carly warns Lulu, is it about her snooping? Curtis confides in Jordan, but what could it be about? Trina opens up to Portia while Sonny surprises Laura. And lastly, Josslyn makes a promise. Is this related to the WSB? Is she making a promise to Vaughan? Or to Brennan instead? And why? Next week’s General Hospital may have the answers!

Wednesday, May 14, 2025

When Carly and Jason strategize, what will they figure out? On the other hand, Willow is heartbroken. What did Drew do now? When Laura loses her cool, who will face her ire? Meanwhile, Drew makes a discovery. Is this about Nina being a part of the exposé with Portia? When Alexis tries to get the upper hand, will she succeed or fail miserably?

Thursday, May 15, 2025

Lucky does some digging. Will he find some intel? Lucas visits Elizabeth while Ric receives an offer. Is Sidwell the one behind this again? Kristina does damage control, but will it even work? Gio confides in Sonny. What advice will he give, even though he doesn’t know Gio is his grandson?

Friday, May 16, 2025

The final General Hospital episode of the week features Ava counseling Portia. What help will she offer to keep her safe from Drew’s nefarious plans? Nina makes a big ask of Carly. Could this be about Drew? Meanwhile, Sonny seeks out Willow. What could this be about? When Tracy reassures Brook Lynn, will it help her? And lastly, Lulu is on the hunt. When will she learn to stay away?

