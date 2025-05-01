The previous episode of General Hospital saw Willow having an unpleasant homecoming while Nina had second thoughts about her successful plans. Meanwhile, Brennan shared his theory, Alexis vented out to Lulu and Laura, and Curtis conferred about all the drama Drew caused while being drunk.

There’s plenty of exciting new scenes on the way for avid watchers of the soap opera series. Here’s what the audience can expect from the May 1, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running daytime drama that revolves around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 1, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Brook Lynn opening up to Tracy. What could the granddaughter and grandmother be chatting about? Is this about her teenage pregnancy with Dante or her hope to have a family with Chase down the road? Meanwhile, Drew pleads his case after all of the drama.

He caused a scene after being drunk and then licked liquor off Jacinda’s body. Clips of his shameless behavior went viral on social media and were all over the headlines. His girlfriend, Willow, just came back to town and was surprised and beyond shocked by what he had done behind her back.

Is that why he is pleading his case? Drew even went as far as to go to her mother’s house to find her and try to make his case after his adultery and cheap behavior. Will he be able to manipulate her again into forgiving him and staying? Or will she grow a spine and break things off with him?

She still doesn’t know that he was getting intimate with his mother Nina before he set his eyes on her. When Laura cautions Lulu, is this about the confessions the latter made? That Brook Lynn and Dante had a son who was given up for adoption? Lulu is wondering if she should actually reveal this secret, but Laura is asking her to tread carefully. What will Lulu do now?

Chase makes a request of Dante. Is this going to be about the whole Brook Lynn adoption drama that has Lulu obsessed? What could he be requesting from Dante for? Elsewhere, Josslyn crafts a plan. She is following Professor Dalton as a part of her WSB assignment, but will she be successful, or will her plan fail? What info will she attain to report to her handler, Vaughan?

Lastly, Emma thinks she can impress the Professor with her skills, but is she in for a surprise? Will her hopes of attaining that summer research position go down the drain? And will Josslyn be the one making it happen?

