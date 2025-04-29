The previous episode of General Hospital witnessed Sonny being in grave danger. On the other hand, Alexis received a gift. Trina and Kai enjoyed a night out prior to his risky operation. Elsewhere, Gio turned to Emma for help. Lastly, Kristina and Molly wanted answers from their mother Alexis.

There’s a lot more drama on the way with revenge plans and business plotting happening. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 25, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular and long-running daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital Spoilers: April 29, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Anna being suspicious. What could this be about? Is it related to Jason? Or maybe Brennan? How will she deal with it? On the other hand, Marco and Lucas get closer. How will this new bond fare further down the line? Can they hope for something positive?

When Tracy reveals shocking info to Gio, what could it be about? Has she told him about his parentage? Has the Quartermaine matriarch opened up her mouth and hinted at the fact Brook Lynn and Dante are his parents? How did she even find out? Or could it be some other secret that has been kept under wraps? How will Gio react to the information he receives?

Portia walks in on Curtis and Jordan. The latter has been offered a role by Sidwell that she is intrigued by and Curtis has been very suspicious about her motives ever since she quit her previous job. What exactly will Portia walk in to? This might be the start of something massive, since Curtis and Jordan have a romantic past together and Portia is well aware about it.

Elsewhere, Drew makes a scene. He has been going around town causing problems for everyone which has also made him the target of many people and led to several enemies. Drew has blackmailed Portia, lied to and kept secrets from Willow and lost the few friends he once had. His behavior has also led to Nina and Portia joining hands against him. Will their plan work?

Is that why Drew is set to cause a scene? Have they managed to cause trouble for him while he has done the same for everyone around? How will this change things? Josslyn approaches Professor Dalton. Will she be able to impress him to snag that summer research spot? Lastly, Jason advises Gio. What exactly could this be about? Is it related to what Tracy told Gio?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Alexis Receives A Gift, Gio Needs Emma’s Help, While Kristina & Molly Want Answers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News