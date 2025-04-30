The previous episode of General Hospital saw Anna suspicious while Marco and Lucas got closer. On the other hand, Tracy revealed shocking info to Gio. Elsewhere, Portia walked in on Curtis and Jordan. Lastly, Drew made a scene after getting drunk, leading to lots of chaos and trouble.

The drama continues as the episodes unfold and revelations and motives come to light. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 30, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular and long-running daytime drama about Port Charles residents.

General Hospital Spoilers: April 30, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Willow having quite an unpleasant homecoming. She flew to Germany to meet Michael and chat with him about their kids and the recent decision she had made about their future, which included moving them into Drew’s house and signing papers that essentially made Drew their guardian if anything happened to her.

Her plan failed though, and what she doesn’t realise is that it was Drew who blocked her visit to Michael. When Willow returns to Port Charles, she is set to get a shocking welcome, making her realise just how foolish she was to get trapped in a manipulative romance. How will she react to the same?

On the other hand, Nina and Portia’s plan worked out. Jacinda filmed Drew licking liquor off her body and posted the footage on the internet. The clips are already going viral, and Drew has been revealed to be a cheater. When will Willow get her hands on the videos? Will she finally wake up from her stupor and realize Drew’s reality? Meanwhile, Nina has second thoughts.

She is busy celebrating with Portia that their plan worked, and Drew has been exposed as the cheater he is. But why does she have second thoughts about the same? Is she worried about how this might break her daughter Willow’s heart? Better than her still, benign, stuck in Drew’s web of deceit though. On the other hand, Brennan shares his theory, but with whom?

When Alexis vents to Lulu, will she be able to get her emotions out? Laura and Curtis confer. Are they going to discuss Drew’s embarrassing behavior and his drunken rants? Or the viral video of him cheating on Willow behind her back with Jacinda? Trina encourages Kai, but will his surgery go well?

Lastly, Carly accompanies Sonny to Los Angeles for his open heart surgery, but while she was on call, a nurse attempted to inject something into his IV. Thankfully, Brick was there to save the day, or Sonny could have died. Who sent the nurse and why do they want Sonny dead? Stay tuned for more.

