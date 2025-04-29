Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark is about navigating through late-night hookups to get to your one true love. A few singles will be on the search for their connections while in presence of their sneaky links, someone they casually and secretly sleep around with.

As per the streaming giant, this show is a “one-of-a-kind dating experiment” which “brings together a group of not-quite-so-single daters” who live with their sneaky links “to discover if they are meant to be, or just getting in the way of finding long-lasting love.” Here’s everything we know about the new series including its premiere date, cast and concept of the exciting show.

Sneaky Links Dating After Dark: Premiere Date, Host & Cast

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark premieres all 10 of its episodes of May 21, 2025, on Netflix. Chloe Veitch is the host of the series and will be guiding the sneaky links “on their journey to form a real romantic connection in the motel.” She will also be joined by Spicy Mari who “will be on call to help the daters navigate their confusions and messy parts of their situationships.

The singles include Angelique, a 30 year old law student. Avery, a 26 year old tech recruiter. Brandon, a 27 year old nightclub owner. Colt, a 32 year old sales consultant and model. Kyle, a 29 year old photographer. Logan, a 31 year old personal trainer and armed security. Manny, a 26 year old travel nurse. Then there’s Nicole S, a 28 year old who is a marketing director.

These are joined by Nicole V, a 28 year old training director. Samira, a 24 year old sales and social media manager. Travis, a 31 year old account executive. And lastly, there’s Zoe, a 29 year old who is not just a fashion brand owner but also a materials research and sourcing specialist.

The singles are joined by the sneaky links who are Corinthian, 33 year old fitness and business coach. David, a 27 year old content creator as well as musician. Jacie, a 26 year old bartender. Justin, a 27 year old professional basketball player. Kelsey, a 24 year old fashion website manager as well as model. And lastly, Lulu, a 23 year old playboy bunny as well as model.

Sneaky Links Dating After Dark: Concept

The show features the singles and sneaky links “participating in activities designed to test their compatibility and push them to think about long-term commitments instead of always keeping things casual.” After dates and challenges, the singles decide if they want to explore their connection with their sneaky link, focus on someone else instead or leave the motel alone.

As per the official synopsis, “Will they fall back into old patterns or choose to evolve? With temptation lurking around every corner, emotions run high and relationships get messy.” Tune in to Netflix to watch the exciting show.

