While Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark is a spicy dating reality show, Battle Camp is quite a competitive series where reality stars battle it out to win the title and money. The cast consists of known faces from cheerleaders and real estate agents to dating alums and more.

If you’re an avid reality show watcher, you will be able to recognize plenty. Here’s which 18 faces are competing in the series hosted by Taylor Lewan and which shows you might really know them from.

Battle Camp: Meet The Reality Star Cast

All 18 of the contestants are stars of the Netflix reality universe and are fighting to claim the title as well as the cash prize of $250,000. Battle Camp consists of several “high-octane challenges, grueling punishments and a giant spinning wheel of misfortune that determines who stays in camp and who must pack their bags and head home.” Let the adventure truly begin.

Gabi Butler from Cheer goes head to head with Irina from Love is Blind — as well as a dozen other stars from your favorite Netflix reality shows like Squid Game: The Challenge and The Circle — in Battle Camp, a new reality competition series premiering April 23. pic.twitter.com/qC0JKEq8Cz — Netflix (@netflix) March 26, 2025

Avori is a professional gamer and full-time streamer who has been a part of The Mole Season 1. Bri is known for her appearance in Too Hot to Handle Season 6. Chase has previously featured on Too Hot to Handle Season 2 and Perfect Match Season 1. Gabi has been cheerleading since she was 8 years old and is a totally proud two-time World Cheerleading Champion.

She starred in the hit docu-series Cheer. Georgia has been a part of Too Hot to Handle Season 3 and Perfect Match Season 1. Gio has been a main cast member on all three seasons of Selling The OC. Irina has featured on Love Is Blind Season 4 while Kyle was a part of The Circle Season 6.

Lexi was featured on The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 1 while Lorenzo competed on Squid Game: The Challenge Season 1. Louis has been a part of both the 5th and 6th season Too Hot to Handle. Morgan was also a part of the Cheer docu-series. Nick starred on The Circle Season 3 and Perfect Match Season 1. Polly is a main cast member of Selling The OC.

Quori-Tyler has featured on The Circle Season 6, Shubham has been a part of the 1st and 5th seasons of The Circle while Tony was a part of The Mole Season 2. Lastly, Trey participated in Squid Game: The Challenge Season 1. And that makes up the cast of the exciting new reality series.

The show premiered on April 23, 2025, on Netflix and managed to gather the interest of many viewers around the world. All 10 episodes of the show dropped for streaming on the premier day and fans have been enjoying it. The contestants are divided into 3 teams: the Eagles, Bears, and Wolves.

Your favorite Netflix Reality Stars are heading to Battle Camp. The cutthroat competition begins April 23! pic.twitter.com/WDA9GAJyHU — Netflix (@netflix) April 7, 2025

