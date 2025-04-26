The previous week on General Hospital saw Sonny going to Los Angeles with Carly for his open heart surgery, Willow reaching Germany to meet Michael, Nina plotting with Portia to take Drew out, Trina supporting Kai in his risky surgery while Sidwell offers Jordan an exciting new job position.

From dangerous turns to ultimatums being presented, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera series. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running daytime drama set in the town Port Charles.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, April 28, 2025

The first episode of the week features Sonny being in grave danger. Who is the one behind this? On the other hand, Alexis receives a gift. Is this from Ava? When Trina and Kai enjoy a night out, will they get closer as the risky operation looms? When Gio turns to Emma for help, will she agree to do so? Lastly, Kristina and Molly want answers about Diane’s documents.

Tuesday, April 29, 2025

When Anna is suspicious, is it related to Brennan? Meanwhile, Marco and Lucas get closer. On the other hand, Tracy reveals shocking info to Gio. Is it about his parentage by any chance? Elsewhere, Portia walks in on Curtis and Jordan. Were they getting intimate or were they planning something? Lastly, Drew makes a scene. What new drama is he indulging in now?

Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Willow has an unpleasant homecoming. Did she not get the chance to meet Michael? When Nina has some second thoughts, could it be about her plan to expose Drew? Brennan shares his theory, but with whom? Is it Carly he is confiding in? Lastly, Alexis vents to Lulu while Laura and Curtis confer.

Thursday, May 1, 2025

Brook Lynn opens up to Tracy. Could it be about the reveal of her parentage and her guilt from the past? On the other hand, Drew pleads his case. Is he going to be successful? Meanwhile, Laura cautions Lulu while Chase requests Dante. Josslyn crafts a plan, but will it work out or not?

Friday, May 2, 2025

The finale episode of the week features Maxie receiving an ultimatum. Who is the one giving her a warning? When Dante and Lulu talk emotionally, will she finally reveal that she still has feelings for him? Up next, Lois is put on the spot. Who has cornered her, and could it possibly be Tracy? Nina debriefs with Carly, and Mac learns of a crime. Stay tuned for more drama.

