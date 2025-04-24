The previous episode of General Hospital saw Carly and Jason clashing. On the other hand, Tracy made an offer. Elsewhere, Dante and Lulu had a discussion about family matters. Meanwhile, Laura defended herself while Drew’s reaction about Willows’ decision to go meet Michael surprised her.

The changing dynamics and revelations are on the way for avid fans of the soap opera. Here’s what the audience can expect from the April 24, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular and long-running daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital Spoilers: April 24, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Sonny preparing for surgery. Though he tried to convince Carly to not join him in his journey to get his open heart surgery, she was adamant to be by his side. The two left for Los Angeles and Sonny is ready to get his surgery done with. Is trouble on the horizon?

Brick was glad that Carly was with Sonny in this tough medical situation but the preview shows a woman dressed as a nurse entering his room with a syringe. Will Carly be able to stop whoever this is before Sonny’s life goes into the danger zone? Who is this person and why are they after Sonny?

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn is alarmed. What could be the reason behind her shock? Is it related to Dante? Or Lois? On the other hand, Danny opens up to Jason about missing Sam. Will he be able to offer him some solace? As for Alexis, she joins hands with Diane to make things very clear for Marco.

When Molly issues a warning to her father Ric, what could it be about? Is it related to Ava? It’s no secret that Molly dislikes her. Is that what she has been making sure? That her dad stays far away from her even though they get along well? Is she going to give Ric an ultimatum to choose between either her or Ava? What exactly will Roc choose and what will change?

When Cody needs medical attention, what exactly happened to lead to such a situation? Is he going to be okay? Will Sasha pay him a visit in the hospital? What exactly is in store for him? Lastly, Dante and Kristina talk about their dad Sony while Lucas tells Lulu that he’s glad his biological father came back into his life. How will this chat change things for them?

Will Dante and Kristina find out that Sonny might have gone for a surgery to fix his heart issues but his life is in danger in other ways? And when will Lulu tell Dante that she has feelings for him? Stay tuned for more details.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Every Yellowstone Spinoff Explained—Taylor Sheridan’s TV Universe Is Bigger Than Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News