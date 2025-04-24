General Hospital has been heating up with plotting, romances, blackmailing and rivalries. Another such feud has been resurfacing recently on the soap opera series between Josslyn Jacks, who is played by Eden McCoy, and Emma Scorpio-Drake, who has been portrayed by actress Braden Bruner.

The two characters never got along ever since their childhood and now the feud is heating up again. The two are in the same class under Professor Dalton, who is played by Daniel Goddard. Josslyn and Emma are hoping for the same research position. Here’s what Braden revealed about it.

General Hospital: Braden Bruner On Josslyn & Emma’s Resurging Rivalry

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the soap star shed some light on the complex dynamic between her character Emma and Eden’s role of Josslyn. “It definitely started as a childhood feud and I think Emma is the type of person who cannot let things go,” Braden said about the whole situation. She praised Eden and also gushed about their offscreen bond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Braedyn Bruner (@braedynbruner)

The actress pointed out, “She’s an incredible actress. She’s incredibly present in her scene work and really fun to play off of, and she’s always open to trying different things.” Braden then joked, “We might never be friends on the show, but in real life, she’s become someone that I can just call for anything,” referring to the contrasting on and offscreen situations.

She also revealed how enjoyable it has been working with Daniel Goddard as the professor. “He just came in with so much confidence and charm. It was perfect for the character” and then further praised her co-star, “He’s incredibly natural and a grounded performer and just a great guy to boot.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eden McCoy (@edenmccoy)

Braden divulged that though the feud between Emma and Josslyn remains, their dynamic has changed recently. She felt that Emma has always called Josslyn a brat, but their recent conversations have made her see “Josslyn is not that girl that she thought she was” and has really matured over time.

It’s also quite natural and understandable considering everything Josslyn has been through. For the unversed, Josslyn’s boyfriend Dex was killed and then she took his revenge by killing Cyrus. She was then convinced by Brennan to join the WSB and has been training to become a good spy.

The paths Josslyn has walked have been hard for someone so young but she has emerged stronger. Even in their conversations Emma realizes that. “I really maybe do need to move on from this,” the character feels, as per Braden who portrays the character. It is to be seen which of them turns up on top when they fight for the research spot they both are actively vying for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Braedyn Bruner (@braedynbruner)

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Real Housewives Of Potomac: Which Cast Members Have Been Confirmed Ahead Of Season 10 Filming?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News