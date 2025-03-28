Port Charles in General Hospital has seen plenty of drama this week with poisoning, arrests, secrets coming to the surface and lots more. The previous episode saw Lucky surprising Elizabeth, Jason being wary, Felicia putting Sasha on the spot, Jordan opening up to Isaiah, and Alexis summoning Ric to her office.

The aftermath of most of the drama continues in this week’s final episode. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 28, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running and award-winning soap opera around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: March 28, 2025

The last episode of the week features Anna reflecting on her past. Now that Valentin has been sent to a high-security prison, is she reminiscing on their romance together? Is her nostalgia overtaking her present? Is this her way of remembering him since she does not know when he’ll be back in town? Will she finally make peace with their past and move on from it?

On the other hand, Liz and Tracy discuss Drew. The latter has been going against most people in town, be it Portia or the Quartermaine family. When Tracy, the matriarch of the family, has a discussion and chat with Elizabeth about Drew, what will be the conclusion? He wants the Quartermaine crypt to be taken down, and he might even have politician Ezra on his evil side.

How will Tracy stop their sinister and destructive plans and protect her family heritage? Elsewhere in General Hospital, Emma takes drastic action. Is this related to what Drew has been planning? Or is this something entirely else? Could it be related to Gio instead? Especially with their growing friendship and closeness. What exactly has she chosen to do without much thought?

Meanwhile, Ava issues a threat. Who is the one receiving it from her? Up next, Kristina regrets her decision. She has been burning with fury against Ava and her need for revenge and has taken over any rationality. Not only does she despise her for the loss of the child she was carrying for her sister Molly, there’s also the matter of her not helping Sonny when he needed it.

Ava stood and watched while Sonny fell to the floor, clutching his chest. She saw his medication fall to the floor, but she did not even offer it to him in a moment that could have been fatal. When she ends up regretting her act, what exactly has she done that she feels guilty and regretful about? Is it related to Ava, or did she end up causing harm to someone else in anger? Lastly, Drew offers to tell Kai his story while Lucky questions Lulu. Stay tuned to General Hospital for more details about the same.

