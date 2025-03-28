Back in 2016, James Patrick Stuart made his first appearance on General Hospital as Valentin Cassadine, and through nine years, he was a part of several storylines from time to time. With his recent arc coming to an end, he is bidding the show goodbye for a while, though his return is possible.

His character got an open end after months of being on the run. Valentin said goodbye to his former lover, Anna, and his daughter Charlotte. He was then sent off to Steinmauer, a security prison in Geneva. Here’s what the soap star said about the storyline coming to an end, his experience on the show, and a potential return on the long-running and successful soap opera.

General Hospital: James Patrick Stuart On Exit From Show

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, James said, “The show has got to be fed. It’s nothing personal. You know as well as I do that stories get written, and characters get put in corners all the time.” That doesn’t mean he is not not open to being back on General Hospital. “If they come up with something that serves the show, of course,e I’d be happy to be there,” he felt.

The 56-year-old pointed out that now it’s a clean state for Valentin, and he hopes to get to work with Finola Hughes, who portrays Anna, again. “When you put the two of us in a room, she and I really enjoy each other. We enjoy the work, we enjoy rehearsing, we enjoy breaking down the text,” he said, referring to their bond, friendship, and ability to just work so well together.

He knew Valentin would have to pay for whatever actions he was indulging in. He expressed, “I’ve always liked playing, when Valentin Cassadine ends up in a relationship, considering his traumatized childhood.” He added that it’s a profound tragedy “that he feels things so deeply” and needs and longs but has always lacked the ability to show up as a real person in a romance.

“He’s a lover who just can’t sustain a loving relationship” which is why he falls back to what works, including making illegal money and trying to take matters into his own hands. James divulged that he likes the tragedy of the character and him going to prison actually makes sense for the soap opera. But that doesn’t mean he cannot escape from the jail and return on screen.

The actor mused, “The fact that Valentin got arrested and sent off means there’s always a possibility of a tomorrow. But he’s got to pay something, pay some kind of debt.” He is hopeful about a return, but even if there isn’t one, he wouldn’t be bummed because he has enjoyed his time playing the role and being on set with the co-stars, crew, and the entirety of the cast.

