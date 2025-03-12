Previously, Port Charles saw Brook Lynn being enraged about her mother Lois keeping secrets about her teenage pregnancy, Portia pleading with Curtis to save her skin, Dante and Lulu reconnecting, Sasha meeting with Carly and Emma stepping up for Gio while Tracy was arrested yet again.

The drama continues in today’s episode with sparks flying, confrontations and favors needed. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 12, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular, long-running and award-winning soap opera based in town Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: March 12, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Liz and Lucky’s attraction deepening. The two former spouses may not be together anymore but their connection is still alive and thriving, especially in recent times after his return to town. Will they take steps forward to make their romance official again? On the other hand, Carly confronts Drew. What exactly has the latter done now?

He hasn’t been anyone’s favorite over the last couple of months especially due to his affair with Willow and his blackmailing behavior with Portia. What does Carly have to question Drew for? Is it somehow related to Drew? Or has she gotten wind of some of his other habits? Meanwhile, Alexis seeks out Curtis. Does she need his help or does she have to share something?

Meanwhile, Ric has some bad news for Portia. After getting blackmailed by Curtis, she seeked out Ric for some assistance who promised to do some research. He also told her to play along with Drew so he does not get any suspicious thoughts. After his due search, Ric has some news for Portia and it’s not looking good for her. When he tells her, it’s worse than they thought it was, what will Portia do now? Will she succumb to the pressure?

She is already worried about losing Curtis, especially after all the hardships they have faced together. Will Drew snatch it all away from her? When Ava asks Nina for a favor, will she agree to help her friend or refuse? Or maybe even ask her for something in return? What exactly will happen? Up next, Dante confided in Chase about meeting Lulu and shared the interaction.

He opened up about how the chat between them went and why he cut her some slack. Will Chase offer Dante some much-needed advice to navigate his complicated equation with Lulu? Or will he simply be a shoulder he can lean on? Lastly, Laura has a chat with Curtis. What could it be about?

