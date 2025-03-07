The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Nikki sharing a few words of wisdom with Claire and promising her support to her. On the other hand, Devon questioned Lily about Damian and if this has become more personal for her. Lastly Kyle chose to set boundaries with Summer.

The last episode of the week has a lot more drama planned with scheming, promises and ultimatums. Here’s what the audience can expect from the March 7, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the soap opera and get involved in the Genoa City world.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: March 7, 2025

The episode features Victor giving Claire an ultimatum. The patriarch has never been a big fan of the Abbott family and his enmity with Jack has not been a secret. He doesn’t like Billy either and the disdain is the same for Kyle. But now, his granddaughter Claire is in a happy relationship with Kyle and does not have any plans to let go, much to Victor’s disappointment.

He has always been one to dictate his family’s lives and decisions which is exactly why he is giving Claire an ultimatum. He might use the “protective of the Newman family” card to steer her away from Kyle. Is this ultimatum about Calire’s romance with Kyle or does he have something else to say? Will Claire listen if Victor asks her to break things off with her boyfriend?

Meanwhile, Audra schemes with Holden. She may have told him to keep their past a secret and away from her boyfriend Nate, but their connection seems quite strong. When the two plan to scheme together, what exactly are they hoping to do? Who is on their target list? Will they be successful? Will they realize their chemistry and the way they understand one another?

Will their proximity lead to flying sparks and an eventual resurgence of their romance? Will Nate find out that Audra only told him half the truth about her history with Holden? What exactly is in store for the three of them? Lastly, Jack makes a promise to Summer. Is it somehow related to Phyllis?

Mostly everyone is now aware that Phyllis and Sharon have gone missing. Daniel even asked Chance to start an investigation. Meanwhile, Summer has been worried about her mother, wondering if she is in trouble. Is Jack promising to help find Phyllis? Is that what he has promised Summer? Or is something else their topic of conversation? Could it really be about Kyle?

