The previous episode of The Young and the Restless featured Nikki asking Victor and Jack to call a truce instead of reigniting their feud again. On the other hand, Billy pushed Adam’s buttons and a leak was found at Jabot. All the drama is continuing in the next episode with more to look forward to.

From advice and questions to boundaries and surprises, there’s plenty for fans to be excited about. Here’s what viewers can expect from the March 6, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular, long-running and award-winning daytime drama series.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: March 6, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Nikki sharing some words of wisdom with Claire. The latter has been busy dealing with the aftermath of Jordan’s death and her romance with Kyle has been quite steady. But her loyalties are benign tested on both sides, be it the Newmans or the Abbotts. When Nikki offers Claire some advice, will she listen to her grandmother or not?

What could Nikki be suggesting for Claire? Will it help the latter in the long run? Up next, Devon questions Lily about Damian. Lily has been adamant about finding out more about Damian. Apart from asking Victor to do some investigating about his past, she also hung out with Damian hoping to find out more about what his intentions are and why he chose to settle in town.

Now, her brother Devon has some questions for Lily. Is he worried she might get sucked in too deep into this mess? Is he worried that she might start feeling something for Damian? Will Lily listen when Nate asks her to not snoop and leave things as they are? Especially since Damian is Nate’s half-brother and his choice to stay in Genoa City is influenced by him.

What exactly do the two brothers have in store for them? Will they manage to reconnect before Amy’s dwindling health worsens? Lasly, Kyle is going to set some boundaries with Summer. He has moved on from his romance and marriage with Summer and is happily in a relationship with Claire. But Summer still has residual feelings and her jealousy has been quite evident.

Has Kyle realized that? Is that why he is setting boundaries with Summer? Or is he doing it to make Claire more comfortable? What is in store for the three of them as the love triangle progresses? Especially since Summer and Claire are cousins, even though they found out recently. Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless on CBS for more drama and fun storylines.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Finn Keeps A Secret About Luna From Steffy While Hope & Daphne Clash Over Carter

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News