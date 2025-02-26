After the Heather murder mystery drama and Jordan and Ian being off the radar, there is still a lot more drama left for fans. Be it Phyllis and Sharon having gone missing or all of the family troubles between Nate, Amy and Damian. To add to it, there are love triangles and resurging romances.

There’s plenty to look forward to and here’s what long-time viewers and avid watchers can expect from the interesting Genoa City in the February 26, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune into ABC to watch the popular, award-winning and long-running daytime drama.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: February 26, 2025

In this episode, Victor recruits Michael to help Lily. Now that the two have called a truce, will they work together for their goals or is Lily going to stay doubtful of the Newman patriarch considering his ability to be ruthless? It is also something to be considered that last time, he promised her something but did not deliver after he had gotten the information he needed from her.

Up next, Damian puts down roots in Genoa City. Just a few days ago, he wanted nothing to do with the place or the family drama that came with the revelations shared by Nate and Amy. Now, he seems to have other things on his mind. Has his meeting with Lily and his interest in her fueled his decision to stay in town? Will he be successful in his endeavor to win her?

Lastly, Adam pulls out all the stops to impress Chelsea. He hasn’t been the most convincing about the fact that he actually likes her and has instead only considered the possibility after their son Connor expressed his desire to see them back together. After Chelsea showed her indecisiveness again, it seems like she is willing to cling to him now that she doesn’t have Billy.

Especially now that Chelsea has moved in with Adam and Connor at the Ranch, the family of three ideas is moving forward. She has changed her mind for the nth time and is willing to give this a chance since Billy has refused to forgive her or get back with her after the betrayal. Will Adam be successful in re-creating the family or will his feelings for Sally re-emerge?

The spoiler photos feature Lily and Damian having a chat over a meal. He wears a blue pant-suit and she co-incidentally matches him in a blue and white dress. Will sparks fly between the two, leading to some romance or is something else up their sleeves when it comes to this surprising meetup?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: SAG Awards 2025: Millie Bobby Brown Flaunts Her Blonde Hair In A Custom Louis Vuitton Dress

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News