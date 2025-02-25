Genoa City just got done with Jordan and Ian’s reign of terror but there’s already more drama loading with Phyllis and Sharon having gone missing. If the two having disappeared wasn’t enough, they quite literally detest one another which makes their collective vanishing even more mysterious.

Tough calls to make and investigations to take care of are crucial on this very day for several of the characters. Here’s what fans can expect from the February 25, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune into CBS to watch their favorite award-winning daytime drama show.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: February 25, 2025

The episode features Phyllis finding herself in dire circumstances. What exactly has happened that has made her feel like she is stuck in a hard place? Is it somehow related to Sharon? Will she be able to get out of the trouble she has found herself in? Or will there be a need for external help?

Meanwhile, when Sharon is forced to make a difficult decision, what could it be about? With both her and Phyllis having vanished from the city, people are starting to get worried. Did they willingly leave together or is something else on the radar? Meanwhile, their loved ones are quite worried for them.

Sharon’s daughter Mariah, Phyllis and Nick’s former flame Nick, Phyllis’ children Summer and Daniel were spotted with Chance, wondering what to do with the disappearance. Will they open up an investigation to figure out where the two went? Or will they find an astonishing clue before that?

Can they rule out kidnapping after what happened last time with Jordan and Ian? Is the disappearance voluntary or is something sinister on the cards? Will Chance be able to find out where the two went? Considering he has history with Sharon as well as Summer, who is Phyllis’ daughter, he might need to put in some extra effort to figure out what this mystery is.

On the other hand, Victor Newman is going full speed ahead to reignite his rivalry with Jack Abbott. He has also shared his plan with Michael but will he be successful? Or will Claire tell the Abbotts something controversial that might help them in the long run, since she wants to prove her feelings for Kyle. When will Nikki find out about this resurging enmity of the two?

Lastly, Audra and Holden share a past together and she might have told some of it to her boyfriend Nate but will her secrets ruin her romance? Lily also has a new suitor in Nate’s half-brother Damian. Will sparks fly between them or will the bubbling Hastings family drama put a stop to it completely?

