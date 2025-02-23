Holly Scarfone is shedding light on her past relationship with a much older ex, whom she vaguely referenced on her ‘Suite ‘N Salty’ podcast.

Scarfone, without directly naming him, alluded to a man with the initials “SD” and even playfully referred to him as “Rot Shnisick,” a nickname that rhymes with Scott Disick’s name.

Holly Scarfone Opens Up On Being Pressurized to Undergo Surgery

Scarfone opened up about how this ex pressured her to undergo plastic surgery, specifically suggesting a boob job and a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedure, which she warned is one of the most dangerous surgeries.

“I felt pretty secure in myself. I felt good in myself,” Scarfone started, recalling how the topic came up after sending him a simple “Happy Easter” message.

“He was like, ‘Oh, can we get that boob job you were talking about?’ and like, ‘Why don’t you just take some of that fat and throw it in the back? And we can just do it in one sitting because why would you want to do all of that down time? You can just recover from it all at once,’” she recalled.

Possible Reason For Not Disclosing The Name

Scarfone explained she had kept quiet about the situation for years out of fear that she could be sued and also because she didn’t want to “put anybody down.”

Though she didn’t want to reveal the identity of her former partner, Scarfone admitted the whole ordeal left her shaken, explaining she kept silent for years out of fear of legal repercussions.

But after becoming more comfortable in the public eye, she decided to share her story in hopes of helping others.

Scarfone’s relationship with the 41-year-old was speculated to have happened in 2022 after they were seen together at Nobu Malibu and later in Paris.

While their romance seemed to spark rumors, it reportedly fizzled out quickly, though the exact timeline remains unclear. Prior to this, Scarfone had been linked to Nathan Soan Mngomezulu from Too Hot to Handle.

