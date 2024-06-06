Temperatures will be soaring even higher this summer as 22 hot people are entering a beachside villa in Netflix’s Perfect Match Season 2 in search of their ideal partners. The dating series finds its contestants from other Netflix reality shows, including Love is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, and Dated & Related.

In this season, 11 boys and 11 girls are headed to the villa, raising the heat with their bold personalities and toned bodies. Want to know who these people are and where you have seen them before? Here are all the spicy deets about the cast of Netflix’s Perfect Match Season 2.

Alara Taneri (Dated & Related)

24-year-old fashion designer Alara Taneri is looking for a chivalrous man and is certain that she will attract the right guy with her vibrant laugh and good vibes. In Dated & Related, the Wales native got into a relationship with her co-star Kieran Bishop, but the couple broke up after the show.

Brittan Byrd (Too Hot To Handle)

Brittan Byrd played by all the rules in Too Hot To Handle Season 4 but is willing to let herself loose and be adventurous in Perfect Match. The 23-year-old Hawaiin model is seeking a ‘match made in heaven’ in the reality series.

Bryton Constantin (Squid Game: The Challenge)

Player 432 from Squid Game: The Challenge, Bryton Constantin grabbed eyeballs in the show after being labeled a ‘bully.’ The 23-year-old South Carolina native is now on the lookout for his perfect match and is committed to staying loyal to her.

Chris Hahn (Dated & Related)

Chris Hahn, 28, believes that Netflix has given him a second chance to find love through Perfect Match. He will surely be getting popular among the girls with his charming looks and the motto: ‘The less f**ks you give, the more f**ks you get.’

Christine Obanor (Too Hot To Handle)

After finding (and eventually losing) love on Too Hot To Handle Season 5, 27-year-old Christine Obanor is back in the dating scene. The self-proclaimed ‘6-foot-1 goddess’ is looking for a tall, dark, and handsome guy, while also keeping her eyes on the final prize of the show.

Dom Gabriel (The Mole, Perfect Match Season 1)

Perfect Match Season 1 winner Dom Gabriel is reentering the villa after his split with Georgia Hassarati. The 29-year-old is still looking for real love and is expected to stir up drama in the show.

Dominique Defoe (Too Hot To Handle)

Dominique is a woman of many talents, from being a computer science expert to a tarot card reader to an influencer. A perfect example of beauty with brains, the 24-year-old Colorado native came out as bisexual after her appearance on Too Hot To Handle Season 4.

Elys Hutchinson (Too Hot To Handle)

This Swiss beauty and former ski racer won Too Hot To Handle Season 5 with her competitive skills and is bringing the same energy to Perfect Match. Apart from making connections, the 24-year-old is also focussing on the show’s trophy and is not afraid of getting hurt in love.

Harry Jowsey (Too Hot To Handle)

Harry Jowsey describes himself as a ‘naughty possum’ who feels good to be back in a reality competition. The 27-year-old Australian is looking to settle down with a wife and wants to exit the dating scene altogether.

Holly Scarfone (Too Hot to Handle)

This 25-year-old psychologist turned influencer from Colorado is a wild child. Holly is searching for a genuine connection in the show and wants to be engaged by the end of it, with a dream wedding on the cards.

Izzy Zapata (Love Is Blind)

32-year-old Izzy Zapata made news on Love is Blind Season 5 when he heard a ‘No’ from his would-be-bride, Stacy, right at the altar. The sales associate from Texas is now taking another shot at love and feels most attracted to women with blue or green eyes and blond hair.

Jake Cunningham (The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On)

Army veteran Jake Cunningham did not face only one, but two broken relationships in his previous reality show. The Texas native is looking to start afresh this time around and is searching for a woman who loves dogs.

Jessica Vestal (Love Is Blind)

Famous for her ‘EpiPen’ comment in Love Is Blind Season 6, North Carolina-based Jessica Vestal wants to find a soulmate in Perfect Match. She desires someone who can make her laugh and is not afraid of commitment.

Justin Assada (Surviving Paradise)

While 30-year-old Justin has a history of being attracted to blonde women as seen on Surviving Paradise, he is heading to Perfect Match with an ‘open heart and mind’ to find a dynamic and confident lady.

Kaz Bishop (Dated & Related)

London-based former firefighter Kaz Bishop, who won Dated & Related is returning to the reality universe in search of his future wife. The 31-year-old says that surface-level connections do not interest him anymore and wants a woman who not only wins the show with him but also agrees to spend their lives together.

Melinda Melrose (Too Hot to Handle, Dated & Related)

After participating in Too Hot to Handle and hosting Dated & Related, Melinda Melrose is entering Perfect Match to find a long-term partner. The 31-year-old single from New York seeks genuine connections on the show.

Micah Lussier (Love Is Blind)

28-year-old Micah Lussier is highly competitive and is willing to fight for her man and the winner’s title. The Seattle-based former athlete says confidence and self-assurance are her favorite qualities in a guy.

Nigel Jones (Too Hot To Handle)

Known for his sense of humor and bright smile, 30-year-old Nigel Jones does not want to play games anymore, as he supposedly did in Too Hot to Handle Season 4. This time, the New Jersey-based single wants to listen to his heart in finding the perfect woman for himself.

Stevan Ditter (Too Hot to Handle)

Self-proclaimed ‘bad boy’ Stevan Ditter has been single for a while and is ready to fall in love. The 29-year-old model and DJ from Los Angeles prefers women who are career-driven and have a good sense of humor.

Tolú Ekundare (The Trust)

26-year-old ‘bald baddie’ Tolú Ekundare believes she has not found a man worth her time as of now, but is looking to find him in the villa, especially if he is tall, dark, and handsome, and can match her fun vibe.

Trevor Sova (Love Is Blind)

After being accused of already having a girlfriend outside while filming Love Is Blind Season 6, Trevor Sova extended an apology and deleted his Instagram. The 31-year-old is making a fresh start now and is seeking connections that go beyond looks.

Xanthi Perdikomatis (The Circle)

25-year-old model Xanthi Perdikomatis reached the finale of The Circle by faking identities. She is putting her real personality on display in Perfect Match and is in search of an authentic connection. Xanthi likes big bad boys and will give brownie points to the guy who happens to be a fan of her hometown, Boston.

Perfect Match Season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on June 7.

