The Bad Boys are back! Bad Boys: Ride Or Die is the fourth installment in the hit buddy cop franchise, marking the return of detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. In the film, the two famed lieutenants are declared fugitives after investigating corruption within the Miami PD, leading to a chaotic adventure.

Like the previous films in the franchise, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die features a stellar cast, with several actors reprising their roles in addition to new members. As you gear up to enjoy the film, here are all the details you should have about its cast and characters.

Will Smith as Mike Lowrey

Celebrated actor Will Smith reprises his role as Detective Lieutenant Mike Lowrey. The Oscar-winning actor has been associated with the franchise since its inception in 1995, playing one of the two protagonists. Apart from being a skilled detective, Mike is a playboy known for his smooth-talking and confident demeanor. Will’s previous appearance on screen was in the 2022 historical drama Emancipation.

Martin Lawrence as Marcus Burnett

Martin Lawrence also returns to the film series as Detective Lieutenant Marcus Burnett, with a personality starkly different from Mike. Marcus is a family man who is cautious and practical while making decisions. Apart from Bad Boys, Martin Lawrence is famous for his performances in films like Wild Hogs, Nothing to Lose, and Death at a Funeral.

Vanessa Hudgens as Kelly

Vanessa Hudgens, who joined the franchise in Bad Boys for Life, is reprising her role as Kelly, the weapons expert of Advanced Miami Metro Operations (AMMO). After gaining stardom through Disney’s High School Musical film series, Vanessa starred in movies like Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Second Act, and The Princess Switch.

Alexander Ludwig as Dorn

Actor Alexander Ludwig made an entry into the franchise with Bad Boys for Life and is once again portraying the role of Dorn, the tech expert of AMMO in Bad Boys: Ride Or Die. Alexander shot to fame as a teen star in films like Race to Witch Mountain and The Seeker: The Dark Is Rising, and has also appeared in the movies Midway and Heart of Champions.

Paola Núñez as Captain Rita Secada

Another actress reprising her role from Bad Boys for Life in the sequel is Paola Núñez, who stars as Captain Rita Secada, the head of AMMO, and former girlfriend of Mike Lowrey. Paola has mostly acted in Mexican films apart from starring in shows like The Fall of the House of Usher and Resident Evil.

Eric Dane as Banker

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die has found its villain in Eric Dane, who stars as the antagonist Banker. The actor is known for playing Dr. Mark Sloan in the long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. His film credits include Americana, Redeeming Love, and Valentine’s Day.

Supporting Cast

Apart from the above actors, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die also features a talented supporting cast, including:

Ioan Gruffudd as Lockwood

Melanie Liburd as Mike’s love interest, Christine

Jacob Scipio as Mike’s son, Armando Aretas

Tasha Smith as Marcus’s wife, Theresa Burnett (Replacing Theresa Randle from previous films)

Joe Pantoliano as Captain Conrad Howard

Dennis Greene as Reggie McDonald

Quinn Hemphill as Callie Howard

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die releases in theaters on June 7th.

