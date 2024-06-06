In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian reveals why she never had to go to a therapist despite living such a public life and being a media personality. The Kardashian-Jenner family is always in the news, and Kim has had her share of controversies over the years. Being married to Kanye West might have also taken a toll on her. She reveals how her friends kept her sane and saved her several trips to therapists. Scroll below for more.

Kim shot to fame because of the s*x tape scandal and the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She is now a brand and a billionaire. Kim is also close to her family, comprising her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. She has a big, wholesome family, including her four kids with Kanye West.

In The Kardashians’ latest episode, Kim Kardashian celebrated her 43rd birthday in October 2023 and will be airing now. It was a star-studded bash at Beverly Hills attended by her sisters, mother, and close friends, including Hailey Bieber, Ivanka Trump, Kimora Lee Simmons, and Lauren Sanchez. Kim expresses, “It makes me feel so good that everyone wanted to come out and celebrate and have dinner with us. So tonight, I just want to celebrate with my girls, and I think all of us just need that sometimes.”

She added, “[They are] officially the ‘lifers’ that I talk about.” Kim Kardashian explained, “I think that’s probably why I’ve never seen a therapist, [it] is because I have the best friends in the entire world, and they mean everything to me.” As per Daily Jang, her close friends Allison Statter, Simone Harouche, Lindsay May, Sarah Meyer Michaelson, Zoe Winkler Reinis, and Ashley Kassan, who are part of her inner circle, were also present at the birthday bash.

New episodes of Kim Kardashian’s reality show, The Kardashians, air on Hulu at 12 AM ET on Thursdays.

