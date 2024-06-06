Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura: How And When To Watch The New Netflix Anime Film?

The biggest anime crossover of the year is here! Get ready to witness an epic showdown between the ferocious fighters of Baki and Kengan in the upcoming Netflix film, Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura.

The movie pits the characters of the two manga series against each other, to decide who is the strongest fighter of them all. Excited for the high-stake battle? Here is how and when you can watch Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura.

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura Release Date

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura will be released on Thursday, June 6th, 2024. The film will be available exclusively on Netflix, so you will need to subscribe to the streaming platform if you haven’t already. Netflix offers a ‘standard with ads’ $6.99 monthly plan, along with a standard ads-free $15.49/month and a premium $22.99/month plan.

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura Features Three Epic Fights

Three pairs of fighters will be going head-to-head in the film, displaying the best of martial arts. The first battle happens between Saw Paing, master of Lethwei from Kengan Ashura and Kaoru Hanayama, leader of the yakuza family from Baki. The next set of opponents are Raian Kure and Jack Hammer.

Raian is considered the most ruthless assassin of the Kure clan from Kengan Ashura, while Jack is a Canadian pit fighter representing Baki. The final battle is the main event, with the protagonists of the two mangas clashing, as Niko-style fighter Ohma Tokita from Kengan Ashura takes on the young champion Baki Hanma from Baki.

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura Trailer Gives a Glimpse of All the Action

Netflix unveiled a trailer for the film in May, which shows a glimpse of the crossover between the two flag-bearers of martial arts manga. Check it out below:

The movie is directed by Toshiki Hirano, who previously helmed Baki and Baki Hanma. The script is written by Atsuo Ishino, who earlier also worked on Baki Hanma, as well as Hajime no Ippo: Rising. Nobunaga Shimazaki voices Baki Hanma and Tatsuhisa Suzuki plays Ohma Tokita. The voice cast also includes Akio Ootsuka, Takuya Eguchi, Kenta Miyake, Hōchū Ōtsuka, Kenjirou Tsuda, and Rikiya Koyama.

Must Read: When Sandra Bullock Shared NSFW BTS Details About The Nak*d Scene With Ryan Reynolds In The Proposal: “We Have These Flesh-Colored Things Stuck To Our Privates…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News