Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds are unparalleled in the comedy genre, and when they came together on screen for The Proposal, it was a blast. It had a lot of funny moments, and filming them was also a lot of fun for the actors. The Speed star once shared a behind-the-scenes detail from the rom-com when they had to film a sequence where Ryan was nak*ed. Scroll below to know more.

The 2009 movie starred Betty White, Malin Akerman, Mary Steenburgen, and others in the supporting cast. According to Box Office Mojo, it had a production budget of $40 million and earned $317.3 million worldwide.

There is a sequence in the film where Sandra Bullock attempts to find a towel after showering, leading her outside the bathroom. Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds’ character strips down on the balcony while listening to music, and he’s unaware of what Sandra’s character is doing inside. As he enters the room, she stumbles and bumps at him, and they both fall to the ground nak*d. During an About Last Night podcast appearance, Sandra shared the behind-the-scenes details about it.

Sandra Bullock revealed that she and Ryan Reynolds have known each other for a long time. The actress said, “Ryan and I have known each other since we were prepubescent—we go way, way, way back.”

Opening up about the incident, she continued, “We had to do the naked scene that day, and Anne Fletcher — our director, who’s just incredible, just so great — so we had a closed set, which means no one’s allowed to be on there, just hair and makeup coming in, fluff, and hide.”

Sandra Bullock added, “Ryan and I have these flesh-colored things stuck to our privates, my hair is strategically over the nippl*s, and Ryan’s little — not little, at all! — It’s just whatever’s there, and I don’t know because I didn’t see it, didn’t look!” She continued, “We collide together, and we’re on the floor … and we’re lying there, and they have to say cut, but we couldn’t really move.”

The Speed actress also said, “So he was on his back with his knees up, and I was sort of on the floor just sort of resting on his knees, just waiting, and you don’t wanna look, and we couldn’t really move. Then I hear Anne Fletcher from the darkness go, ‘Ryan, we can see your ball sack!’” Sandra explained that Anne’s remark caught everyone’s attention, and everyone looked around to see if they could find a monitor. The Lost City actress thought, “Anne, there’s a way to present that information.”

Sandra also revealed that her co-star in The Proposal was just so cool, saying, “He is absolutely unflappable.”

On the professional front, Ryan Reynolds is ready to bring a lot of humor and action to the big screen with his R-rated Deadpool & Wolverine, which will be released on July 26.

