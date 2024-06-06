Tom Cruise is a mega Hollywood star who is also known for his humbleness and gift-giving nature. Some of his close acquaintances receive his popular white chocolate coconut cake on certain ocassions. Recently, his War of the Worlds co-star Dakota Fanning revealed that Cruise has sent her birthday present every year since 2005, and she has been receiving the same gift for years. Keep scrolling for more.

The film was directed by Steven Spielberg and featured Tom and Dakota in the leading roles as father and daughter. Besides them, it also featured Tim Robbins, Miranda Otto, Justin Chatwin, Rick Gonzalez, and others in the supporting cast. When the film came out in 2005, Fanning was about 11 years old. The sci-fi movie is based on HG Wells’ 1898 novel, The War of the Worlds. It is about an alien invasion on Earth and how a dock worker struggles to protect his children and reunite them with their mother.

While filming War of the Worlds, Dakota Fanning celebrated her 11th birthday on the film’s sets. Recently, Dakota revealed that Tom Cruise had gifted the actress her first cellphone at that time. It was a Motorola Razr. In her appearance on Kelly Clarkson‘s daytime talk show, the actress shared the story as per Entertainment Weekly. Fanning recalled, “I turned 11 on ‘War of the Worlds,’ when we worked together, and he gave me my first cell phone for that birthday. It was a Motorola Razr…I didn’t have anyone to call, but I wanted a Razr so bad. I must have been talking about it a lot because that’s what he got me. It’s such a great memory.”

Dakota Fanning then revealed Tom Cruise sends her the same birthday gift yearly. The Runaways star explained, “I loved shoes when I was little, and I started to be able to fit into really small adult shoes when I was on the ‘War of the Worlds’ press tour, so I was really excited about them. So from that birthday on, he always sends me shoes.”

The host responded to this revelation by adding, “That’s so random, too. I love it. You must have a massive shoe collection brought to you by Tom Cruise!”

According to Variety’s report, Dakota Fanning and Tom Cruise’s film War of the Worlds collected around $604 million and was the fourth highest-grossing movie of 2005.

