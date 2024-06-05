Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson is known for her role as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades franchise. Her lean physique and signature hairstyle set her apart. Her fashion sense is commendable and makes headlines. Today, we have brought you a throwback look of Johnson from a red carpet event, where she looked like a beautiful dream. Scroll below to get a glimpse of her.

Johnson faced a lot of flak for her attitude and certain comments regarding Madame Web. The Marvel movie was released earlier this year and was a box-office disaster. It also featured Sydney Sweeney in a significant role. The actress, whoever has moved on to a new project, Materialists, and is currently busy with it.

The throwback picture was posted on the social media platform X [Formerly Twitter] by a fan page. For the record, Dakota Johnson is not on any social media. The Madame Web actress chose a bold red-colored column gown from Saint Laurent for the Oscars 2015. The one-shouldered gown had an embellished sleeve with a knot detail. It also had a big slit on the side. The color went perfectly with her cool-toned skin tone.

Dakota Johnson accessorized her outfit with a Forevermark diamond cuff on one hand’s wrist. Like always, she kept her look very simple yet elegant. For the eyes, she went for brown smoky makeup on her kohled and mascara-laden eyes. She wore flushed red blush on the cheeks, and the major highlight of her makeup was her bold red lips.

The Madame Web actress flaunted signature bangs and tied the rest in a ponytail, keeping the neck portion clear to the view. She completed her look with a black box clutch. Check out the pictures here:

On the professional front, Dakota Johnson is filming for her upcoming movie Materialists alongside Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal. Meanwhile, her Marvel movie Madame Web is streaming on Netflix and has been on the Global Top 10 list for three weeks. If you haven’t seen it yet, go and check it out now.

