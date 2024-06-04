Jennifer Aniston is 55 but visibly aging like a fine wine. The actress rose to unprecedented fame as Rachel Green in Friends. To date, every household remembers her as the iconic character. She enjoys millions of followers worldwide. For fashion lovers, Jen is serving summer vibes in a thigh-slit dress, and below is the inspiration you need this season!

Recently, Aniston grabbed eyeballs over her massive diamond rock, which fuelled engagement rumors. It was on the red carpet of the SAG Awards when fans noticed the ring on her finger, and speculations rose if she was secretly engaged. Well, there’s no update on that but one sector that she continues to say, is her fashion outings!

Jennifer Aniston graced the FYC event on Monday for her Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show. In pictures shared by Backgrid, she was spotted looking elegant in a red floral body-hugging dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She complimented her attire with matching red stilettos and a brown sling bag.

She opted for minimal jewelry that included a necklace and two bracelets on her left hand. Jennifer Aniston flaunted her shoulder-length blonde hair and went for a no-makeup makeup look. Her stunning ensemble has left our hearts racing and wondering if she’s really 55!

Take a look at Jennifer Aniston’s recent outing below:

Jennifer Aniston stole the show this weekend at the Emmy FYC event for her Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show. The actress looked radiant in a stunning red floral midi dress.#backgrid #jenniferaniston #themorningshow #appletv pic.twitter.com/HJ03NV5mxy — backgridus (@BackgridUS) June 3, 2024

Meanwhile, Jennifer was also in the news over her recent visit to a famous plastic surgery clinic in Greenwich, Connecticut. Sandra Bullock and Amanda Anka accompanied the Friends star. It remains unknown whether she went under the knife or plans to undergo any procedure in the future.

On the professional front, Jennifer Aniston was last seen in Murder Mystery 2. Personally, she went through a tough time after the sudden passing away of Friends co-star Matthew Perry.

