It’s been nearly five years since Robert Downey suited up as Iron Man. The gap might seem relatively small in human years, but it’s astronomical in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) years, considering they dole out a superhero movie/series every fortnight.

Robert Downey Jr. has portrayed the iconic character for over a decade and has endeared himself to fans worldwide. So, it was unsurprising that the character’s death in the third act of Avengers: Endgame left fans heartbroken. The devastation was exacerbated by the stark reality that they might never see Robert Downey Jr. play Tony Stark, aka Iron Man.

In the ensuing years since he departed from the MCU universe, whispers about his return have often sent fans into a tizzy. So, the recent news alluding to the possibility of Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the MCU had a similar effect.

Will Robert Downey Jr return as Iron Man?

During an interview with actress Jodie Foster for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Robert Downey Jr. opened up about the possibility of his return to the MCU universe. Here’s what the actor had to say.

On June 3, Variety shared a clip of Downey discussing his potential return to the superhero franchise, which triggered a wave of excitement among fans who overwhelmingly voted for his return. “Yes, please!” a fan wrote on X about the possibility of Downey suiting up again as Iron Man.

Another fan echoed, “He’s the BEST.” A third fan shared, “Bring my Tony back to the MCU!!!”

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr. told Jodie Foster he’s open to reprising his role as Iron Man. When Jofie Foster asked Downey if he would ever consider putting his Iron Man suit back on again, the actor replied, “It’s just crazy in my DNA. He’s probably the most like-me character I’ve ever played, even though he’s way cooler than I am.”

Downey added, “I’m open-minded to the idea.” It appears the balls are in the MCU court.

Must Read: Brad Pitt Feels “He’s Lost His Children” After Daughter Shiloh Drops Last Name: “It’s Very Sad”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News