Brad Pitt is reportedly devastated after his 18-year-old daughter Shiloh legally filed to drop his last name. Late last month, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s biological first daughter, Shiloh Jolie Pitt, filed papers in court to remove “Pitt” from her surname. The move came after Shiloh’s two sisters, Zahara and Vivienne, dropped the “Pitt” surname during separate events.

According to a video shared by Essence, In November 2023, Zahara, while joining the Mu Pi chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at her university, Spelman College, introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie.

Last month, the Playbill for the new musical “The Outsiders” listed Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne as “Vivienne Jolie” instead of “Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.”

As the children distance themselves from their father, Brad Pitt, amid his contentious custody battle with Angelina Jolie, a source close to the “Wolf Of Wall Street” star told People he is devastated over losing his children.

The source told People Brad Pitt was “aware and upset” that his daughter dropped his last name. The source added, “He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter.”

The source noted that the “Fight Club” star was struggling with the “reminders” that his children were estranged from him. The source continued, “He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad.”

Meanwhile, another source told the publication, “He still loves all of his kids tremendously. This whole process has been very hard for the whole family.” Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Jolie share six kids: Maddox, 22; Zahara, 19; Pax, 20; Shiloh, 18; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

