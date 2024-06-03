Selena Gomez couldn’t care less about people fawning over her stardom. The singer and actress recently opened up about the people closest to her circle, noting that she only develops close friendships with folks who are “Level Headed.”

In a recent interview with Time, Selena Gomez said the people she considers close friends don’t care about her popularity. The 31-year-old singer attributed her discernment in friends to girls being “mean.”

Selena Gomez explained, “It’s a cliché, but girls are mean. It’s a very weird competition, being in the cool girls area — and then I’m just kind of like there. I don’t know where I’m meant to belong.”

The “Love On” singer then revealed her closest friends. Fans would be stunned to discover that Taylor Swift didn’t make the cut. The singing duo has been dubbed BFFs whenever they post a picture together on social media.

The two artists, who often hype each other up, have consistently maintained an impressive 15-year-old friendship in the showbiz world, where celebrity friendships almost always crash and burn.

While the pair might share a special bond, Selena Gomez revealed that her closest friends include a casting director, a producer, and a real estate agent. She added, “I love having level-headed people around who couldn’t give two f–ks about what I do.”

Selena Gomez was considering adoption

During the Time interview, Selena Gomez also revealed that when she was single, she had already planned on adopting a child at 35 before getting into a relationship with Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez recalled, “I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it. A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it.”

The “Only Murders In The Building” actress noted her plans changed after her romance with Blanco turned serious.

