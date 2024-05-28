Emilia Perez director Jacques Audiard made a stunning confession about Global superstar Selena Gomez. The singer and actress, who boasts over 400 million followers on Instagram, is arguably one of the biggest stars in the world.

However, Selena Gomez’s Global fame somehow failed to penetrate Jacques Audiard’s world, who recently confessed he was unaware of her heightened popularity when casting her in the critically acclaimed crime musical film Emilia Perez.

According to Money Control, the ‘Rust and Bone’ director said, “I was completely unaware of it. I’m not familiar at all with this social network, Instagram, or TikTok generation. I have no access to all of that.”

Audiard revealed that while he was unaware of Selena Gomez’s popularity, he was familiar with her work in movies like “Spring Breakers” and Woody Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York,” which made him want to cast her in his film.

He added, “I just wanted to work with her on that. And when I met her in New York one morning in a cafe, I just knew instantly that I wanted to work with her.”

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Selena Gomez revealed she had not heard from Audiard for a year after auditioning for the role. She then revealed that Jacques Audiard knew nothing about her when he cast her in the movie.

She said, “Jacques, who really didn’t know anything about me, took a chance and believed in me simply based on what I was able to do, and that was really special for me. I think this is a really big deal, and I choose projects according to the filmmaker, to the content, to the meaning, all of it.”

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez snagged a Best Actress award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her role in Emilia Perez. The movie also features Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascón and Adriana Paz.

