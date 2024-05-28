James Blunt is blaming Disney Star Wars Producers for allegedly contributing to his late friend Carrie Fisher’s death. While discussing his memoir “Loosely Based on a Made-Up Story” at the Hay Festival, the “You’re Beautiful” singer, 50, opened up about his late friend, who portrayed Princess Leia in George Lucas’ Star Wars films.

According to the Independent, James Blunt and Carrie Fisher struck up an unlikely friendship after meeting through mutual friends. The singer even recorded his first album, 2004’s Back to Bedlam, at Fisher’s Los Angeles home, where he stayed for a spell after moving to the States.

While promoting his book, Blunt told the Hay Literature Festival audience Carrie Fisher felt so pressured by the Star Wars bosses to be thin that it compelled her to abuse drugs again, which led to her untimely death at the age of 60.

According to James Blunt, he was with Carrie Fisher the night before she was found unresponsive on a flight from London to Los Angeles in 2016. A toxicology report found she had cocaine, heroin, MDMA and methadone in her system at the time of death.

Blunt recalled his late friend was at his house the day before she died, and she was “mistreating her body” after she got the “job again of being Princess Leia in a new Star Wars movie.”

During the visit, Fisher allegedly revealed to Blunt that the studio was pressuring her to remain thin and also opened up about the difficulties that women face in Hollywood. He said, “So she was really on a high and a positive note, but they had applied a lot of pressure on her to be thin. She spoke about the difficulties that women have in the industry, how men are allowed to grow old, and women are certainly not in film and TV.”

Blunt noted Fisher Began abusing drugs again to remain thin. He added, “By the time she got on the plane, she had effectively killed herself. They say it was heart failure of some kind, but she had taken enough drugs to have a really good party.”

