Oscar winner Richard Dreyfus is under fire again over a sexist and homophobic rant that reportedly prompted a Massachusetts theater to issue an apology over the offensive remarks.

It all began when the Cabot hosted the 76-year-old “Jaws” star for “An Evening With Richard Dreyfuss” on Saturday, May 25, before the film’s Massachusetts Theatre screening.

However, things supposedly went off the rails as soon as Richard Dreyfus walked to the stage wearing a dress over his clothes. In a YouTube video taken by an audience member, the actor was seen on stage wearing a floral print dress, shaking his hips to Love Story by Taylor Swift in the background.

Shortly after, according to multiple reports citing audience members at the theater, most of the crowd walked out of the venue after the actor allegedly launched into a sexist, Homophobic and transphobic tirade.

One audience member on The Cabot’s Facebook page wrote: “We walked out of his interview tonight along with hundreds of others because of his racist, homophobic, misogynistic rant.”

What Did Richard Dreyfus Say at the Cabot Theatre?

While no event transcript was available, attendees took to social media to share Richard Dreyfus’s offensive rant.

Richard Dreyfus Allegedly Slams Barabara Stersant in a seemingly sexist tirade

A user on X shared a screenshot of a text from a friend’s parents, who reportedly attended the event. According to the text, Dreyfus, while applauding Barbra Streisand as a “genius”, added that he “didn’t listen to her” because “women shouldn’t have that power.”

My girlfriend's parents were there, here's what they said lol pic.twitter.com/915i3O6Zb3 — kell-i 🔪 (@kleemcadams) May 26, 2024

The message also showed Dreyfus allegedly referring to an unknown actress in a movie as an “idiot”, saying, “She brilliant but an idiot. You know women are so passive. That’s why the movie sucked.”

The actor also allegedly slammed the #MeToo movement before going off on transgender issues.

Richard Dreyfuss Slams trans youth Parents for allowing their kids to transition

The actor reportedly slammed parents for listening to “10-year-olds” with gender identity issues. Diane Wolf of Salem, who was in the audience, told the Boston Globe, “He said that the parents of trans youth, allowing them to transition, was bad parenting and that someday those kids might change their minds.”

According to the publication, one comment that was captured on video showed Dreyfuss saying, “It’ss not okay because when the kid’s 15, she’s going to say, ‘I’m an octopus”‘

Richard Dreyfus Allegedly Calls Steven Spielberg an “idiot”

According to the text shared by a social media user, Richard Dreyfus, who has collaborated with Steven Speilberg in several films, including Jaws and Close Encounter, allegedly called the director a “genius” but an “idiot.” Dreyfus also claimed Close Encounters was a hit because he convinced Spielberg to hire him instead of Gene Hackman.

Cabot Theater issues apology following Richard Dreyfus’s offensive rant

Richard Dreyfuss” tirade prompted the theater to issue a statement to the attendees on May 27, apologizing for the event.

They said, “The views expressed by Mr. Dreyfuss do not reflect the values of inclusivity and respect that we uphold as an organization. We deeply regret the distress that this has caused to many of our patrons.”

Must Read: Kate Beckinsale Blasts Critics Over Body-Shaming Comments After Health Scare: “I Spent Six Weeks In Hospital…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News